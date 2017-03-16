New 744 local units replace VDCs and Municipalities

By Our Reporter

The Local Body Restructuring Commission (LBRC) has submitted its final report to the government fixing the number of local units at 744 in place of the old 3,334 units– 3,117 Village Development Committees and 217 municipalities.

According to the final report, among the new 744 local units four are metropolitan cities, 13 sub-metropolitan cities, 246 municipalities and 481 are Gaunpalikas. The new units have 6,553 wards in total.

The new structures of the local units have come into effect from Sunday. However, due to lack of needed manpower, the new local units are still unable to deliver services.

LBRC chairman BalanandaPoudel handed over the final report to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Federal Affairs and Local Development Kamal Thapa in presence of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Federal Affairs and Local Development has urged the Ministry of General Administration to assign 390 additional officials to run the local level immediately.

Deputy Spokesperson of the MinistryMadanKoirala shared that additional officials were required to allocate them the responsibility of office chiefs in Metropolis, Sub-metropolis, Municipalities and Village Bodies.

The Ministry now has one joint secretary, 63 under secretaries and 290 officers to deploy in local level as per new set up.

According to the Ministry’s under Secretary Bharat Kumar Sharma, among the demanded officials, three are joint secretaries, 196 under secretaries and 191 section officers.