When PM violates code of conduct

By Our Reporter

The Election Commission has, by implementing the election code from last Wednesday, prevented the Prime Minister and Ministers from using helicopters till the end of local polls. However, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal had violated the code by using helicopter to fly to Kamidanda of Kavre on Friday.

The PM violated the election code of conduct that came into effect on Wednesday, by using a helicopter of Nepal Army to reach Kavre to address his party CPN-Maoist Centre’s function.

The poll code bars any party leader and cadre from using helicopter for party work.

Prime Minister Dahal, who is also CPN-MC chair, reached Kavre in Nepali Army’s NA 053 helicopter at 1:30pm to address a party programme organised at Kamidanda to mark the party’s martyrs’ week.

The PM and Maoist leaders not only use the helicopters but also the government vehicles during the party’s function.

Vehicles of chief district officer, local development officer and Kathmandu University were used to ferry them to programme venue at Pokharidanda.