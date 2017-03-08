RPP approves cow as its election symbol, nominates office bearers

By Our Reporter

The newly-unified Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) has decided pick cow as its election symbol.

The second central committee meeting of the party held Friday after the general convention following unification between RPP and RPP-Nepal decided to pick the election symbol earlier used by RPP-Nepal.

Some leaders of the party, who were formerly associated with RPP, had demanded that a plough be used as the party’s election symbol.

When most of the central committee members in the meeting favoured cow, Thapa decided to pick cow as its election symbol.

However, a few senior leaders of RPP opposed the decision.

RPP senior leaders Lokendra Bahadur Chand and Prakash Chandra Lohani, among others, had pressed for using a plough as the party’s election symbol.

Meanwhile, party chairman Thapa has nominated 20 party office bearers including six vice chairmen.

The leaders appointed in the positions of office bearers are as follow: