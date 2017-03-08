President and former king in Nawalparashi

By Our Reporter

President Vidya Bhandary and former King Gyanendra attended the inaugural ceremony of the Saswatdham Temple constructed by the Chaudhary Group at Dumkauli in Nawalparashi district. However, the former King was reached to the Saswatdham Temple after the President’s return.

The Temple was inaugurated by the President whereas the former King had performed the Pran-Prathapan rituals of the Lord Shiva.

Industrialist and businessman Binod Chaudhary had extended invitation to both the dignitaries at one platform.