Two journalists end fast-unto death

By Our Reporter

The staging of fast-unto-death by two journalists- Lava Dev Dhungana and Prem Adhikari – at the central office of Federation of Nepali Journalist has ended on Monday after striking an agreement.

Reasoning that the FNJ elections in Panchthar and Ilam districts were not transparent and given priority to non-journalists, they had accused the FNJ of fuelling politics. As per the agreement, the FNJ central office would accept the renewal and new membership as recommended by the district and address the grievances in the districts.

Former FNJ presidents Kishor Nepal and Dr Suresh Acharya offered juice to break their strike, reports RSS.