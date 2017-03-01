NA Spokesman Karki gets promotion

By Our Reporter

Brigadier General Tara BahadurKarki, chief, Public Relations Directorate and spokesman of the Nepal Army (NA) has been promoted to the post of Major General.

Chief of Army General Staff RajendraChhetri on Monday conferred insignia on Major General Karki amidst afunction at the Army Headquarters.

The cabinet meeting last week had decided to promote Karki as Major General for his special contribution in the national defense force. Along with Karki, CoASChhetri also conferred insignia on Brigadier General Kumar Rayamajhi, the Directorate of Public Relations of the NA, according to a press release.