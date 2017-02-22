Monday , February 27 2017
Nepal-Israel Chamber of Commerce set up

By Our Reporter
Nepal-Israel Chamber of Commerce has been established to promote the economic activities as trade and investment between Nepal and Israel.
Inaugurating the programme organized to announce the establishment of the Chamber, Foreign Minister DrPrakashSharanMahat said the assistance Israel provided to Nepal during the rescue and rehabilitation and relief distribution after the Gorkha earthquake is unforgettable.
Such assistance and good will of Israel towards Nepal has cemented the two-country relations, he said adding that Nepal would stand together with Israel on  issues common to the two countries.
Similarly, he mentioned that Nepal has got significant assistance from Israel in the agriculture sector. Israel is also one of the important destination of foreign employment for Nepali workers.
The Foreign Minister also reminded the role the first people elected prime minister BP Koirala played in establishing formal relations between Nepal and Israel.
On the occasion, Israeli agriculture scientist Jevy Herman made presentation on Israel’s hydro technology.
The newly formed committee of Nepal-Israel Chamber of Commerce is led by SishirBhatta.

