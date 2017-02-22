The government has decided to hold the local elections on 14 May. Along with announcement of the election date, the Madheshi Front has announced its agitation programme. Leaders of the Front are threatening to launch a decisive agitation. They are claiming that the situation in the Tarai districts could go out of hand if the government tries to neglect the demands raised by the Front. In the meantime, by taking benefit of the political instability, the CK Raut group is intensifying their campaign for separate Tarai nation state. Understandably, INGOs and also India is active in the Tarai districts. Immediately after the arrest of CK Raut by the Nepali security, one NGO funded by one Scandinavian country organised a seminar in Janakpur to put pressure on the government for the release of Raut. The organizer of the seminar had intentionally invited some Indian leaders and also former diplomats. Speaking at the seminar, where the sitting Indian ambassador and also the DPM and Home Minister of Nepal were present, Former Indian ambassador Shiva Shankar Mukharjee urged the Nepalese government to respect the demands of the Front by excluding the hill districts from the Tarai provinces. Mukharjee, himself a former diplomat, knows diplomatic limitation that whether one can intervene in another country’s internal affairs or not. In spite of that he has wished to violate the diplomatic limit. We should understand that he was representing the Indian voice. We can also understand that there are Indians and also Westerners behind the Madheshi Front.

Another scenario is different. Former King Gyanendra is in a visit to the Tarai districts. Large crowd of Tarai people gathered to welcome the former King wherever he went. They have become frustrated from the present acts of the political actors and thus are watching towards the deposed king as their last hope.

RPP’s National Unity Convention concluded in Kathmandu by electing Kamal Thapa with a sweeping majority. After strong pressure from the party workers, the central leaderships were compelled to adopt the agenda of Hindu kingdom. Of course, before unification, RPP had adopted republicanism as their party agenda whereas RPP Nepal had adopted the agenda of Hindu Kingdom. After merger of the two parties, the central leaders had decided to suspend the agenda of monarchy until the Unity Convention. Republican group in the party was thinking that their agenda will be adopted, however, the result was different. This is the message given by the people.

Today, the Nepali politics has been polarized into two fronts. One front is carrying the foreign agendas and they are trying to “institutionalize” the agendas imposed by the foreign powers, on the other hand, another front wants to restore Nepal’s own identity, culture and values. This front is worried from the threats to the national sovereignty and independence, threats against Nepali identity, culture and values. These are the forces who are hopeful with the deposed king and these are the forces who have been united under the banner of RPP with some hopes. RPP, currently, the fourth force in Nepali politics, has already emerged as an alternative force. Also, at a time when the image of the major parties is in a declining trend, RPP is being more popular in the political arena. These reflect the mood of general public, a clear message to all.