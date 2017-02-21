Govt recommends 14 persons for ambassadorial posts

By Our Reporter

The Cabinet Monday recommended the names of 14 persons for appointment as Nepali ambassadors in various diplomatic missions abroad.

The ruling parties – Nepali Congress, CPN Maoist Centre and Rastriya Prajatantra Party — resorted to a quota system based on their size in the Parliament. A nominee belonged to the Madhesi Janadhakar Forum-Democratic, which is not in the government.

Among the nominees four are from the Maoist Centre. They are Yuba Nath Lamsal (Denmark), Lakki Sherpa (Australia), Mahendra Bahadur Singh (Saudi Arabia) and Padam Sundas (Bahrain).

Lamsal is the former acting chief editor of The Rising Nepal, the official English daily.

Likewise, six nominess from NC includes Arjun Jung Bahadur Singh (South Korea), Bhim Udas (Myanmar), Dr Choplal Bhusal (Bangladesh), Prof. Bishwambher Pyakuryal (Sri Lanka), Ramesh Prasad Koirala (Qatar) and Aasha Lama (United Arab Emirates).

From RPP Pratibha Rana (Japan), Bharat Rayamajhi (Spain) and Niranjan Thapa (Israel) were nominated while Sharmila Parajuli, was also in the last year’s list. She was recommended by the Bijay Kumar Gachhadar-led Madhesi Janaadhikar Forum-Democratic.

All Maoist nominees were recommended for the ambassadorship by the KP Sharma Oli-led government in April last year. The Maoist-Nepali Congress government had withdrawn their names in August.

Bhusal, a medical doctor by profession, is the husband of Nepali Congress leader Pushpa Bhusal. Pyakuryal is a renowned economist and retired professor of the Tribhuvan University.

Likewise, Rana and Thapa are central leaders of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party. Thapa is a Panchayat era minister. Rana is the mother-in-law of Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba.

Rayamajhi, a retired Nepal Army Lieutenant General, is also a RPP loyal.

These individuals will be formally appointed as ambassadors after the Parliamentary Hearing Special Committee endorses their names.