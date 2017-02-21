BP Highway caves in

By Our Reporter

A strip of the BP Highway along the Shitalpati section in Sindhuli caved in and fallen into the Sunkoshi river below disrupting vehicular movement in the 158-km road. The road built I the assistance of the Japanese Government was brought into operation in July 2015. .

But in less than two years, the road collapsed and the movements of heavy vehicles are blamed for the damage.

Around 45 metres strip of the road caved in at Benighat Kholete area of Shitalpat on Sunday night. The section of the road had become so narrow that not even motorbikes could pass. Hundreds of vehicles heading towards the capital city and those heading out were stranded with severed connectivity along the road.

Vehicles heading into the capital city from Ramechap, Dolakha, Khotang, Solukhumbu, Okhaldhunga and the eastern districts in Tarai were stranded.

Locals said it would take at least a fortnight to build the damaged road. Efforts are underway to open a track near the caved road. Locals also say that after the government allowed heavy vehicles to move over the road, the road condition has become worst.

The B.P. Highway that was constructed in 18 years at the cost of Rs 21 million is the shortest road to link Kathmandu with eastern Tarai.