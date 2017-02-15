RPP adopts Monarchy agenda

By Our Reporter

The unified Rastriya Prajatantra Party has decided to adopt Hindu Kingdom through its unity national convention to be taken place in Kathmandu this week.

Also, present party chairman Kamal Thapa is likely to bag a sweeping majority in the party election after the convention of the two parties RPP and RPPN. Until now, there have been seen three candidates in the race – immediate past chairman Pashupati Shumsher Rana, present national chairman Prakash Chandra Lohani and party chairman Thapa. There is the possibility of all three may contest the election or in case Rana and Lohani will face a threat of defeat, either Rana or Lohani maychange their minds.

Rana is the leader who had adopted republican agenda in the party whereas Thapa believes that the party should embrace monarchy as its official position from the upcoming national convention.

The unity national convention is going to take place in Kathmandu from 17 to 20 February and it is also going to elect new party leader.

Earlier, both the parties were unified into the Rastriya Prajatantra Party after an understanding that the issue of monarchy or republic has to be decided by the national convention.

However, the party action committee held on the eve of the national convention, decided to adopt Hindu kingdom, said Rajaram Shrestha, party spokesman.