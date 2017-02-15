Partisan politics everywhere

By Our Reporter

The Nepalese people this week got to know how the political parties were promoting partisan politics in every sector totally ignoring the laws and accepted practices.

The government appointed Jaya Bahadur Chand, Deputy Inspector General of the Nepal Police, to the post of the Inspector General Police in a hurriedly called cabinet meeting on Sunday morning. The media reported that Chand was appointed to the post in the pressure of Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba. However, a stay order from the Supreme Court later on Sunday shattered the plan of Deuba for the time being. The SC told the government not to implement the decision. Chand was a junior and ranked third after Nawaraj Silwal and Prakash Aryal. No IGP was picked from avoiding two senior officials till now.

It was reported that Deuba was backing Chand as the latter also hail from the far-west region and he had assured Deuba of support during the elections.

Although Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Home Minister Bimalendra Nidhi in the beginning did not want to disturb the chain of command by appointing Chand ranked in the third position as new IGP. They were in favour of Silwal. But they had to give up their stance when Deuba reportedly threatened to fail the government if Chand was not appointed IGP. Finally, Dahal and Nidhi bowed before Deuba and appointed Chand to the top post of the Nepal police.

However, their move was challenged by the SC while responding to a writ filed by advocate Kapil Dev Dhakal. Silwal also filed a writ in the court on Monday.

Due to the unnecessary meddling of Deuba in the appointment of IGP, the government was compelled to appoint AIG Dr Dinesh Chandra Pokhrel as the officiating IGP by amending the regulations of Nepal Police. Dr Pokhrel is an AIG of the Technical Department.

An emergency meeting of the cabinet on Monday appointed Pokhrel to the top post. He will continue his job until the case relating to Chand is finalised.

Although the media reported Deuba’s direct involvement in the appointment of IGP, he refuted the allegation by issuing a poorly drafted statement on Sunday. But the public made mockery of the statement in the social sites.

The dispute over the appointment of IGP has further tarnished the image of NC boss Deuba while it weakened the Nepal Police and humiliated the honest and sincere police officers.

It was also reported that irked by the failure of his plan to make Chand as new IGP, Deuba also discussed about registering an impeachment motion against Chief Justice Sushila Karki. However, authenticity of this report was not ascertained by the time this news was filed.