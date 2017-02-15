Incompetent Deuba

By Our Reporter

Many independent analysts and even NC cadres these days could be heard telling that the title of ‘incompetent’ that Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba had rightly received from the then King Gyanendra in 2005.

They have started mocking Deuba this way for two reasons — his inability to appoint the office bearers and give a complete shape to central committee of the party even a year after the conclusion of the general convention of the party, and his immature move to make Jaya Bahadur Chand new IGP of the Nepal Police.

Earlier, he had drawn criticism for meeting the representatives of Dalai Lama in Goa, India.

Of course, his inability to pick a vice president, a general secretary and an assistant general secretary even a year after the general convention of the party clearly shows that he is not competent enough to run a political party like NC, which had been run by the iron fists like Girija Prasad Koirala in the past. Koirala was quick to take any decision though that used to drag controversy each time. But Deuba lacked the decision making power.

He could pick senior-most leader to the post of vice chairman and a dynamic leader as the general secretary. But he lacks guts to do so as he fears whether the leaders who fail to get the posts join another camp. There are senior leaders like Kul Bahadur Gurung and Gopal Man Shrestha, both of them capable to work as vice president. Likewise, he can pick one among Khum Bahadur Khadka or Purna Bahadur Khadka as general secretary. When he was elected to the post of president in the full support of Khum Bahadur Khadka, he should not hesitate to give him the key post. Even he has Ramesh Lekhak or even Bimalendra Nidhi, suitable candidates for any job in the party. But he is unable to take any decision.

Indeed, Deuba is widely believed to have tarnished the multi-party system over the years, looks truly incompetent to manage a democratic party like NC which has faith in the parliamentary system of democracy.