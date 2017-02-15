Government extends term of TRC and CIEDP

By Our Reporter

The government has extended the term of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) and the Commission of Investigation on Enforced Disappeared Persons (CIEDP) last week.

A meeting of the Council of Ministers held at the Prime Minister’s Residence, Baluwatar, last Thursday extended the term of both the commissions by one year.

Both the commissions were formed two years ago on February 10, 2015 to look into the war-era cases. Their tenure was to expire on last Friday. However, both the commissions have remained almost functionless since long due to lack of relevant acts. Also growing division among their members has affected it.

The commissions formed eight years after the signing of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA) between the then Maoist and the government led by late Girija Prasad Koirala, have become only burden for the government as they failed to accomplish the tasks in two years.

The commissions had to remain without work for a year in the absence of a specific Act and regulations to initiate the pending works. Only 13 months after their establishment could both the commissions begin their work after a regulation came into force in 2072 BS, but they could not work in full swing due to lack of a specific tenure. Human and financial crunch was also blamed for their failure in accomplishing the given tasks. ,

It was reported that CIEDP had registered a total of 2775 complaints from the conflict victims within a year. The date for registering the complaints on the conflict victims ended on July 16, 2016.

Similarly, the TRC has registered over 57,000 complaints. But except for receiving the complaints, the two commissions did nothing in the tenure of two years. The officials just kept on collected salaries allowances.