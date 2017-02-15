Former King to issue message on Democracy Day

By Our Reporter

Sources close to the NirmalNiwas confirm that like in the past former King Gyanendra is going to issue message on National Democracy Day on Saturday, 18 February. Of late, the former King is expressing utter dissatisfaction on the performance of the political leaders from which unity among the people has been destroyed and sovereignty and independence of the nation are facing serious crisis. Also, the former King has been expressing serious concern on the deteriorating stage of the country as well as the countrymen.

Meanwhile, according to the Nepal Samacharpatra daily, the former King is leaving today for Simara along with the family. The former King has planned to observe birthday of former Queen KomalRajyaLaxmiDevi Shah in Kashara, Chitwan National Park. After observing former Queen’s birthday, the Royal Couple will return to Simara and they may stay there for several days, the Daily states.