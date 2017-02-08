SSP arrested in connection to the smuggling of 34 kg gold

By Our Reporter

Arrest of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shyam Khatri in connection to 33.5 kilogram of smuggled gold that was seized from Gaushala in the capital some days ago showed how the police officers were promoting the smuggling of gold and other illegal items in the country. .

SSP Khatri was arrested by CIB from the Police Headquartersri based on the statements recorded from other alleged who were held in the same connection.

DilBandhuThapa of Morang, SantoshKafle of Janakpur and GopalBahadurShahi of Banke were arrested along with the gold on January 5.

Likewise, Shree Narayan Yadav and Raj Kumar Dhakal of TIA Customs Office were also arrested in course of the investigations.

Khatry is believed to be close to sacked CIAA chief Lok man Singh Karki. If it was true, one could realise how the anti-grfat body was promoting smuggling in the country.