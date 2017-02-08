Thursday , February 9 2017
Nepal life insurance co. Ltd
Home / Political News / Current News / SSP arrested in connection to the smuggling of 34 kg gold
32_271991486292901

SSP arrested in connection to the smuggling of 34 kg gold

1 day ago

By Our Reporter
32_271991486292901Arrest of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shyam Khatri  in connection to 33.5 kilogram of smuggled gold that was seized from Gaushala in the capital some days ago showed how the police officers were promoting the smuggling of gold and other illegal items in the country. .
SSP Khatri was arrested by CIB from the Police Headquartersri based on the statements recorded from other alleged who were held in the same connection.
DilBandhuThapa of Morang, SantoshKafle of Janakpur and GopalBahadurShahi of Banke were arrested along with the gold on January 5.
Likewise,  Shree Narayan Yadav and Raj Kumar Dhakal of TIA Customs Office were also arrested  in course of the investigations.
Khatry is believed to be close to sacked CIAA chief Lok man Singh Karki. If it was true, one could realise how the anti-grfat body was promoting smuggling in the country.

Check Also

PM Dahal is busy in inauguration ceremonies

By Our Reporter Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, who immediately after becoming the PM for …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017,People's Review, All Rights Reserved