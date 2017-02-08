RPP prepares for unity convention

By Our Reporter

The unified RPP is preparing for its first national convention. As per the schedule, RPP has held its district assemblies and now heading for the national convention to be held in Kathmandu.

The unified party’s national convention is to decide on the agenda of republicanism or monarchism. RPPN was carrying the agenda of constitutional monarchy whereas RPP was carrying the agenda of republicanism. This agenda will be the election agenda for the candidates contesting the election.

According to the party source, the district conventions were highly dominated by the pro-monarchy force and thus the leaders who will back the agenda of monarchy is sure to capture the party leadership.

Presently, it looks like there are three candidates in the field contesting the election of the party leadership. They are: Pashupati Shumsher Rana, Prakash Chandra Lohani and Kamal Thapa. Out of the three candidate, Kamal Thapa is far ahead in the race, said the source.

Thapa, in different interviews, has claimed that he will be able to introduce the agenda of constitutional monarchy in the party from the party’s national convention. He has hoped that as the agenda of the Hindu kingdom was the fundamental base of the erstwhile party RPPN, the party’s national convention would reintroduce it.