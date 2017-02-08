PM Dahal is busy in inauguration ceremonies

By Our Reporter

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, who immediately after becoming the PM for the second time last year had said that he would not take part in any inauguration ceremonies except a few and asserted that Constitution implementation, reconstruction and economic reforms were his priority as Premier.

“I had decided on this before becoming the Prime Minister. Few exceptions aside, I won’t take part in inauguration ceremony or programmes,” he had said at a programme in Banasthali in August last year.

But he has failed to keep his words as he seems to be too busy in inaugurating one programme after another and launching books.

Although in August and September he visited the construction sites of a few national pride projects like the Melamchi Drinking Water project. But lately, he is giving more time in inaugurating programmes of different sorts.

It seems PM Dahal is becoming the weakest PM ever elected in Nepal as he has failed to accomplish the tasks, which he had promised to do while becoming the PM for the second time.

Amending the constitution and holding the local polls were the two main tasks he had promised to accomplish. But even in seven months, he has failed to complete these tasks. He has not forwarded the constitution amendment bill for voting while he is unwilling to announce the poll dates. He will be quitting the post in two months for NC president SherBahadurDeuba.

Hence it looks likely that Dahal will be remembered only as an inauguration PM.