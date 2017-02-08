Pakistan embassy observes Kashmir solidarity day

By Our Reporter

Like in the past, this year also on 5 February, the Pakistan Embassy here observed Kashmir solidarity day by organizing an interaction program.

Speaking at the program, Ambassador Mazhar Javed said that the solidarity day reminds an exceptionally painful chapter in the history of Jammu and Kashmir this year.

“The situation there escalated in July 2016 with the martyrdom of young freedom leader Burhan Wani. Since then the atrocities committed by the Security Forces have led to 120 deaths of innocent men, women and children and injuries to more than 20,000.”

“Pellet guns targeting faces of protestors rendered hundreds of young people including school children permanently blind. Prolonged curfews led to shortages of food and medicines, creating a humanitarian crisis. All efforts were made to make this air of impunity a ‘No Go Area’ for international human rights organizations and journalists; yet some news of such brutalities did reach the free world”.

Senior journalist and editor of the Gorkha express vernacular weekly Rajan Karki informed that above 9 million people have already sacrificed their life in seven decades of Indian occupation in Kashmir.

The Indiangovernment has deployed above seven million security personnel in Kashmir, even though, India has not been able to suppress the Kashmiris, he said and added that bullet cannot be the solution of the Kashmir issue.

The Kashmiri people should get the right to decide their fate, he said.

Hiranyalal Shrestha, former ambassador and intellectual expressed solidarityon behalf of the entire Nepali people on the decades old struggle of the Kashmiri people.

Shrestha said that India, which is willing to become the member of the UN Security Council, has denied to adopt the UN resolution. “Unless India adopts the UN resolution, she is not eligible to become the UN Security Council member,” he said.