NA officers hail preparations made to host Nepal-China military drill

By Our Reporter

High level Nepal Army Officers including former officers have said that there was no need to judge the forthcoming Nepal-China military drill from a different angle.

Nepal is free to propose and conduct any kind of military exercise with those nations with whom Nepal has bilateral relations, they said.

In an interview with The Rising Nepal, Brigadier General Tara BahadurKarki said, “The military drill with China or India or America as per our annual calendar. Thus, the Nepal-China military drill should not be viewed from another angel.

Karki, who is also the spokesperson of the Nepal Army, made this remark at a time when the southern neighbour has been expressing concerns about the drill to be held later this month.

Nepal Army has stated that the first-ever military drill between Nepal and China would open a new avenue in defence diplomacy and exchange of military skills between the two neighbouring countries.

Personnel of the Nepal Army and the People’s Liberation Army will participate in the drill, but the Indian media has been portraying the event with suspicion.

However, security experts have stated that there was no need for India to worry about the routine activities of Nepal Army.

Prem Singh Basnyat, a former NA officer said that the Nepal-China combined military drill should have been held a decade ago.

“The NA’s relation with the Chinese Army is older than that of India, which began since the signing of the Betrwati Treaty, also known as Nepal Tibet Treaty of 1849 BS,” Basnyat said.