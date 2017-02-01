Japan’s aassistance for a secondhand fire engine in Damak

The Government of Japan has decided to extend financial assistance of US Dollar 15,387, to Damak Municipality Office under the Grant Assistance for Japanese NGO Projects Scheme. Damak Municipality Office, a municipality office in Jhapa, will be provided with a secondhand fire engine from Myozai Fire Department, Japan, through coordination with the Tokushima-Nepal Friendship Association, under the Project for Provision of a Secondhand Fire Engine for Damak Municipality. Tokushima-Nepal Friendship Association is a Japanese NGO based in Tokushima, Japan.

A Grant Contract relating to this project was signed and exchanged at the Embassy of Japan to Nepal on 31st January, 2017, between Shinya MACHIDA, Charge d’Affaires a. i. of Japan to Nepal, and Yubaraj DAHAL, Executive Officer, Damak Municipality Office.

This grant assistance will be used to implement the project in Damak Municipality by providing a secondhand fire engine from Japan so that the capacity of Damak Municipality Office to respond to incidents of fire will be improved.

Damak Municipality is located in Jhapa District, south-east of Nepal. It was established in 1982 and the population is about 100,000. The Fire Section was started in 1993 and eight staff, including drivers, fire fighters and commanders are employed there.

Currently, Damak Municipality Office owns one fire engine which is used for firefighting in the municipality as well as surrounding areas. Last year, it was called out more than 80 times. Due to the increased population caused by urbanization and also demand from surrounding area, it is getting more difficult to respond to all the incidents.