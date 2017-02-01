Big fishes plan to eat small fishes

By Our Reporter

For last several days, an odd advertisement has appeared in some media including broad-sheet dailies and FM radios. The message given by the advertisement is not to use soaps without labels as they are being produced by using animal fat. The advertisement source has not been mentioned.

So far, some Indian joint-ventures – Dabur Nepal and Unilever Nepal – are producing different kinds of soaps in Nepal. It is learnt that the Indian manufacturers are bringing almost final product from India and they just put cover with “made in Nepal” tag on these products. They are exploiting us by using the weak law of Nepal on joint-venture. They are taking hefty amount of profit from their products.

On the other hand, our traditional domestic manufacturers are also producing soaps in a traditional way. Many of the Nepali soap factories have already been closed along with arrival of the Indian joint-ventures. However, some traditional manufacturers are continuing their business by cutting down their expenses. The price of soaps produced by such traditional manufacturers is cheaper than the soaps produced by the Indian joint-venture industries. Such joint-venture industries, with the plan to finish our local manufacturers, have launched media war which is very much dangerous. This is a plan to finish our local industries by the foreign investors. Publishing such advertisements by hiding the advertiser is against the media code of conduct. The Nepal Press Council has also drawn attention of the media houses publishing such advertisements, even though, the very advertisement is being published and aired by big media.

Media observers opine that the government should take strong action against the advertiser and also the media publishing such advertisement disseminating wrong information.