BAR against Chief Justice

By Our Reporter

Appointment of 80 judges in the high courts has invited a clash between the Nepal Bar Association and the Supreme Court.

The lawyers associated with NBA have been protesting against the appointment of the judges in the seven high courts stating that the appointments were not fair. Though 27 of the 80 new judges are representatives of the NBA, the lawyers are against the appointment as only the lawyers close to ruling parties were among the appointees.

However the NBA, which had announced protests from Monday against the appointment, withdrew all its protest programmes after Chief Justice Sushila Karki invited them for talks.

Interestingly, only the lawyers close to NC and a few other parties have been against the appointment. The pro-UML lawyers had been against the protest stating that the Judicial Council was not in position to rebuke the appointments.

A few lawyers have termed the protest of the NBA as an attempt to weaken the Chief Justice Karki after the latter gave a verdict against NC leader Khum Bahadur Khadka who had filed a case in the court seeking a revision to the court verdict that imposed a jail term against him.

Now a similar case of Govind Raj Joshi is pending in the SC and the pro-NC lawyers fear CJ Karki will also give a verdict against him.

However, the BAR has in a dramatic manner has withdrawn the protests.