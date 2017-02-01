All new Škoda Rapid now in Nepal

By Our Reporter

MAW Enterprises, the authorized distributor of Skodafour-wheelers in Nepal in Nepal has launched new Škoda Rapid in the domestic marketin a function in the capital on January 31.

As per the company, the car is available in two engine variants of 1.6L MPI petrol and the new 1.5L TDI diesel. “In addition, the new Škoda Rapid features efficient and dynamic seven- speed DSG gearbox with Tiptronics mated to the 1.5 TDI diesel engine,” reads the statement. Similarly, the car comes with new Quartz-cut Projector Lens headlights with chrome eye lashes and LED day running lights. According to the statement, the new Škoda Rapid has plush dual-tone ebony-sand interiors complemented with perforated leatherette upholstery. Likewise, it is equipped with the new ‘Drive’ Central Infotainment System with a 6.5 inch color touchscreen and Mirror Link technology. Other features include electrically foldable mirrors, Climatronic Technology and rain sensing wipers and cruise control, dual airbags, ABS, ESC and Hill Hold Control. Meanwhile, the car has a 460 liter boot space.

“We have been market leader in this segment and we are convinced that addition of this new variant will assure our leadership,” Vishnu Kumar Agarwal, managing director of MAW Enterprises, said in the statement.

Informing about the features of the car, SurajManadhar, Chief General Manager of MAW said, “The New Skoda Rapid is a family car, compact enough for the city and spacious enough for longer trips.”

The car which is available three variants of Active, Ambition and Style comes in six color options of Brilliant Silver, Candy White, Cappuccino Beige, CarbonSteel, Silk Blue and Flash Red. “The new Rapid will be available across all authorised Škoda showrooms in the country,” informs the statement.