Will local elections be possible by May?

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Nepali Congress president Sher Bahadur Deuba have been reiterating that the local elections would be held by mid-May this year.

These two leaders have been stating that the dates for the local polls will be announced in a week and the elections will begin by mid-May.

Prime Minister Dahal on Sunday said that the government was preparing to hold the local body elections in the second week of May. While launching a journal on parliamentary reporting, Prime Minister Dahal said that the political parties had agreed to begin the local election between May 8 and 13.

On Saturday the major three parties had also agreed in principle to hold the all three polls by January 21 2018 and endorse all election related laws in a week.

On the same day, Deuba said in Rautahat that the local elections would be held within mid-May. However, both the leaders seemed to have forgotten about the absence of relevant laws to hold the local polls. Again their views contradicted regarding the structures of the local bodies as Deuba said the polls would be held in the old structures of the local bodies.

While the leaders of the ruling parties have been repeatedly telling the people that they would hold the polls within May, the main opposition party, CPN-UML, has demanded the government that the latter should announced the poll dates. But the Madhes-based parties have threatened to disrupt the local elections if they are held before endorsing the amendment bill from the parliament.

But there is a slim chance that the bill will be endorsed as the UML and other eight opposition parties as well as the ruling RPP are opposing the bill. But Dahal and Deuba want to endorse the amendment bill together with the elections bills.

When Dahal and Duba were assuring the Madhesi parties that the amendment bill be endorsed, UML chair KP Oli in Pokahra was saying also on Sunday that his party would fail the bill at any cost.

Going by the latest political environment and the public opinion against the amendment bill, it is almost sure that the bill will fail.

And if the bill fails, the Madhesi parties will apply every measure to foil the elections. However, the government can hold the local polls in other province except for the Province No 2. But the present government formed in the Indian design has no guts to hold the polls in other provinces where the Madhesi parties cannot disrupt the elections.

And if the bill is endorsed, the UML is likely to take to the street against the amendment. Demonstrations of the UML will also be enough to disrupt the polls across the nation.

Above all, the government has not yet endorsed the laws related to polls and without relevant laws; the Election Commission cannot hold the polls. Therefore, both endorsing the amendment bill and holding local polls look slim atthe moment.