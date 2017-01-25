Seven female writers and poet honoured

Prashit Academy Nepal has honoured a total of seven female writers and poets for their contribution to the Nepali society through literature amid a function held in Butwal. Among the recipient of the awards are Butwal’s Amrita Anmol, Kathmandu’s Leela Luintel, Biratnagar’s Ganga Subedi, Jhapa’s Subhadra Bhattarai, Baglung’s Shantu Shrestha and Palpa’s Subha Shrestha.

Along with the distribution of awards, the academy also initiated a campaign to promote women’s engagement in literature using various slogans like Literature for Women Empowerment, and Literary Women Empowered Women. As part of the campaign, the academy also organised a female-centric literary meet for the first time in Bhairahawa. The literary meet saw the participation of various literary figures working towards women empowerment. Professor Hiranya Gwayali and Shaligram Poudel also presented a report on women’s literature in Lumbini and Rupandehi respectively as part of the initiative.

Speaking about the female participation in literature at Lumbini, Gwayali said, “Women have started to use literature to protest against gender inequality, violence and discrimination. Their increased involvement in literature has been a real boost to the discourse.”

The event also saw a discussion centred on works of female writers. Shiva Prasad Poudel and Sudhan Poudel presented a report on socio-cultural symbolisms in the novel Chhoriko Chithi and novels of author Kabita Poudel. Popular litterateurs Modhnath Prasrit, Khagendra Luitel, Krishna Prasad Ghimire, Balkrishna Thapa, Sudhan Poudel, Kabita Poudel also discussed about role of women in literature and its future.