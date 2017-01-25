Samsung to launch Galaxy C9 Pro in Feb

Samsung has announced the launch of its all new smartphone powerhouse, the Galaxy C9 Pro in India.

Issuing a statement, the Galaxy C9 Pro is the first Samsung smartphone with powerful 6GB RAM which offers a seamless multi-tasking experience. In addition, it also comes with an inbuilt memory of 64GB which is expandable up to 256GB. Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro also hosts a 64-bit Octa Core processor.

Both the phone’s front and rear cameras have 16-MP sensors and f1.9 lenses. “With the introduction of the Galaxy C9 Pro, we continue our commitment to offer our customers the very best of features and technology,” Manu Sharma, Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India, said in the statement.

The Galaxy C9 Pro also features a full metal unibody design and with 6.9mm thickness, the handset has a comfortable one-handed grip. It weighs only 188 gm and comes with a long lasting 4,000 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro has two SIM card slots and a separate additional MicroSD card slot. As per Samsung Nepal, the Galaxy C9 Pro will be launched in Nepal at the end of February. The pre-booking for the same will start in mid-February and it will be priced under Rs 60,000.