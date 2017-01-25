NIC Asia’s financial literacy campaign

NIC Asia Bank has organised a home-to-home campaign in Katuwa Chaupari of Kusma Municipality 13. The bank is organising the campaign in a bid to provide banking education and financial knowledge to the people resided in rural areas. Under the campaign, more than 100 households were provided financial literacy on Saturday, January 21.

“The bank will organise the campaign correspondingly to other locations of Parbat Districts to provide financial literacy to general public deprived from financial accessibility,” said Bijay Chapagain, Parbat Branch Manager of the bank. Moreover, the program will be operated among local mothers’ club, youth club, schools and various organisations. Various information regarding banking knowledge, saving, loan, investment and advance banking system were provided in the program. Above 50 individuals opened account and obtained information on easy loan in the program, informs the bank.