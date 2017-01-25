Wednesday , January 25 2017
Nepal life insurance co. Ltd
Home / Commerce and Economy / Business and Corporate / NIC Asia’s financial literacy campaign
20161125012405_nic

NIC Asia’s financial literacy campaign

1 hour ago

20161125012405_nicNIC Asia Bank has organised a home-to-home campaign in Katuwa Chaupari of Kusma Municipality 13. The bank is organising the campaign in a bid to provide banking education and financial knowledge to the people resided in rural areas. Under the campaign, more than 100 households were provided financial literacy on Saturday, January 21.
“The bank will organise the campaign correspondingly to other locations of Parbat Districts to provide financial literacy to general public deprived from financial accessibility,” said Bijay Chapagain, Parbat Branch Manager of the bank. Moreover, the program will be operated among local mothers’ club, youth club, schools and various organisations. Various information regarding banking knowledge, saving, loan, investment and advance banking system were provided in the program. Above 50 individuals opened account and obtained information on easy loan in the program, informs the bank.

Check Also

image0051

New Toyota outlet in Kuleshwor

United Traders Syndicate, the sole distributor of Toyota vehicles and genuine parts has started a …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017,People's Review, All Rights Reserved