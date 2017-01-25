Wednesday , January 25 2017
Nepal life insurance co. Ltd
Home / Commerce and Economy / Business and Corporate / New Toyota outlet in Kuleshwor
image0051

New Toyota outlet in Kuleshwor

27 mins ago

toyota-logoUnited Traders Syndicate, the sole distributor of Toyota vehicles and genuine parts has started a new outlet of vehicle spare parts in Kuleshwor. The company started the new outlet on the occasion of the New Year, reads the press statement, issued by the company.
The company informed that the outlet will sale authorised genuine parts of Toyota. According to the company, it brought the new outlet in operation for the convenience of its customers.

Check Also

image0011

Samsung to launch Galaxy C9 Pro in Feb

Samsung has announced the launch of its all new smartphone powerhouse, the Galaxy C9 Pro …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017,People's Review, All Rights Reserved