United Traders Syndicate, the sole distributor of Toyota vehicles and genuine parts has started a new outlet of vehicle spare parts in Kuleshwor. The company started the new outlet on the occasion of the New Year, reads the press statement, issued by the company.
The company informed that the outlet will sale authorised genuine parts of Toyota. According to the company, it brought the new outlet in operation for the convenience of its customers.
New Toyota outlet in Kuleshwor
