Nepal can be safe haven for international terrorists

By Our Reporters

Nepal that has already become a transit point for the smugglers of gold and animal parts is likely to turn a safe haven for the international terrorists.

The weak law and order coupled with weak intelligence service and open border between Nepal and India offer a good chance for the terrorists to take shelter in Nepal.

This was revealed during the three-day Asian Regional Conference of International Police Organisation (INTERPOL) that concluded issuing a five-point Kathmandu declaration on Friday.

The 23rd regional conference organised by the Nepal Police also made public the INTERPOL strategy 2017-2020.

The conference reached an agreement to collect information to tackle common crime issues such as terrorism, human trafficking, border security and cybercrime. The participants had held discussions on various burning issues like, human trafficking, organised crimes, border security issues, trans-border crimes, terrorism, and poaching, among others.

The concluding ceremony, was addressed byy Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Home Affairs Bimalendra Nidh. Hei said that the conference remained fruitful adding that Nepal was eager to work together for combating trans-border crimes.

During the conference, senior police officers from Nepal suspected that Nepal could become a haven for the terrorists and other criminals if no effective mechanism is not developed.

As many as 136 law enforcement officials and heads of police from various 36 Asian member-states of INTERPOL had attended the conference.

The conference pledged increased cooperation among security agencies in the region. It said that Islamic State was the major threat in the region at present.