IME introduces customer card loyalty program

By Our Reporter

IME Ltd. has rolled out a customer loyalty program for customers using IME Customer Card. The program which comes into effect from Magh 1, 2073 is a 6 month long loyalty program and all customers using domestic send and international pay remittance services in Nepal are eligible for the prizes. Customers will have to be enrolled into IME Customer Card and each transaction done during the period will fetch certain bonus points based on the transaction amount and type. Once the customer accumulates pre specified bonus points, they can redeem it for various prizes. Customer can redeem prizes like Pen drive for 10,000 points, Laptop Bag for 25,000 points, Dish Home for 40,000 points and Smartphones for 50,000 points. Along with this, customer will have an option to avail 5% discount on every 2nd domestic send transaction performed using the IME Customer Card.