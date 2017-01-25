Wednesday , January 25 2017
Citizens Bank International’s new offer

1 hour ago

By Our Reporter
20160607012955_citizenConsidering the present monitory market, the Citizens Bank International Ltd has inclined interest rate on fixed deposits. As per the new provision, the Bank has set 9.5 percent interest per annum on fixed deposit account for 180 days.
Also, the Bank has started ASWA service after it received ASWA membership from the Securities Board of Nepal. Under this service, the account holders with the Bank can apply for initial public issue (IPO) and further public issue (FPO) by blocking the amount worth the applied shares of the account holders.

