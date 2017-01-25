Citizens Bank International’s new offer

By Our Reporter

Considering the present monitory market, the Citizens Bank International Ltd has inclined interest rate on fixed deposits. As per the new provision, the Bank has set 9.5 percent interest per annum on fixed deposit account for 180 days.

Also, the Bank has started ASWA service after it received ASWA membership from the Securities Board of Nepal. Under this service, the account holders with the Bank can apply for initial public issue (IPO) and further public issue (FPO) by blocking the amount worth the applied shares of the account holders.