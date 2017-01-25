Agitating Tarai leaders responsible for Tikapur massacre

By Our Reporter

A parliamentary committee formed to probe the Tikapur massacre has found the leaders of Federal alliance including NC lawmaker Amaresh Kumar Singh and Maoist leader Dev Gurung for instigating the Tharus for the heinous crime.

The agitating Tharus had killed seven police personnel including a senior police officer and a minor brutally in Tikapur of Kalilali on August 23, 2015.

The incident later culminated in the Tarai protest in which nearly five dozen people were killed and the Nepalese faced unprecedented pain of blockade for five months.

The committee has clearly hinted the massacre as an ill-design to foil Nepal’s new constitution and create unrest in Tarai. And leaders like Upendra Yadav, Rajendra Mahato, Singh and Gurung acted as agents of the design.

However, the government led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal, and NC leaders are not ready to accept the report as it sought punishment against all those who were responsible for the massacre. NC wants to protect Amaresh Kumar while Maoists want to save Gurung. Above all, the two ruling parties do not want to anger India by booking Upendra Yadav and Mahat for their involvement in the carnage.

The media reported that the committee is instructed to rewrite the report so that all the criminals involved in the crime can avoid legal actions. If the media reports are true, the people will take the two ruling parties as the main criminals in the massacre in which security officers were killed in a barbaric way.