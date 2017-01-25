A failed system

By Our Political Analyst

With whatever words we decorate the present system – loktantra or new Nepal or drastic change or offensive jump – the system is not functioning on track. There was a system in panchayat. The 1989 political change had weakened our established mechanism and the 2006 political change has totally destroyed all the mechanism through which the country was functioning.

The partisan politics has now reached into the Judiciary also, which is very dangerous. During the Panchayat days, in many cases, the Supreme Court had given verdict even against the king and the king’s government. The king’s government had always respected the court’s decision. Today, the justices of the High Court are appointed on the basis of share between the ruling parties. How many justices from the NC, or the MC or the UML, have been reported in media? The meeting of the judicial council was held at the residence of the Chief Justice and at the absence of two members, the meeting had taken decision to assign 80 justices at midnight, according to reports. The government attorneys boycott proceedings in court demanding review on the appointment of the judges. This is a rare case in the history of the judiciary in the country.

The government has not been able to name ambassadors in above a dozen countries. On the issue of share of the parties in the government, dispute has existed and thus, the ambassadorial assignment has remained vacant. It is said that the political parties in the government are assigning individuals after taking donation worth about five million rupees.

We have had a clear foreign policy in the past but what is our foreign policy at present, we have no idea. We had maintained equidistance foreign policy with our two imminent neighbours — India and China. Whether this exists or not, we are unaware as our foreign minister visited to Delhi for five times but he has not paid a visit to Beijing. He is talking about formulating new foreign policy. Should we believe that his visits to Delhi are influenced from his new foreign policy!

Nepal is the founding member of the Non-Aligned Movement and in all the Summits, either the head of the nation or the head of the government were participating. By undermining such a practice, the present government sent vice president Nandakumar Pun as India also sent vice president. Have we already started to follow the Indian line in our foreign policy, it is a burning question.

Prime Minister PushpakamalDahal, during his visit to Delhi, has signed an agreement that Nepal and India will maintain similar views in international issues. This is considered as following the Indian line in our foreign relation.

The Nepal Police had established glory in the panchayat days, but today the Police force has become the force of the sitting home minister.

The government secretaries were respected as a profound officer during the panchayat days. Today they are in the pocket of the ministers. The ministers once assume office, starts to select the secretaries. If a secretary will not obey the decisions of a minister, he will be transferred to another ministry. In such a manner, during his tenure, a secretary is found transferred in four or five ministries. Such a trend has humiliated the senior officers in the civil service.

In transfer and promotion of the civil servicemen, there is strong domination of different civil servicemen’s organisations.

In the Tribhuvan University and other Universities also, the key posts are being shared among the major political parties. There is the trend of assigning sycophants instead of selecting capable person in every sector.

These are some example of how our system has failed.