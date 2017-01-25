3rd Nepal-Bangladesh Expo concludes

The 3rd edition of Nepal-Bangladesh Trade Expo concluded in Kathmandu on Saturday, recording transactions of around Rs 80 million.

The five-day expo was organized by the Embassy of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh in Kathmandu with the aim to enhance the trade and business relation between Nepal and Bangladesh and familiarize Bangladeshi products among Nepali entrepreneurs and consumers.

According to the event organizer, the expo attracted more than 60,000 visitors. Rakesh Kumar Mahato, managing director of Synthesis Exhibitions and Events said “the number of visitors increased rapidly from the second day of the expo and we are very satisfied from this edition of the expo.”

The expo had 100 stalls. It showcased building and construction materials, readymade garment, saris, plastic products, cosmetics, ceramics, tiles, jute and jute products, leather products, textiles, footwear, home appliances, handicraft items, food items, sanitary fittings, and jewelleries, among others, made in Bangladesh.