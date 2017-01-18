Wednesday , January 18 2017
Home / Political News / Analytical News / Tibet leads in China’s electricity consumption growth

Tibet leads in China’s electricity consumption growth

10 mins ago

LHASA, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) — Tibet reported the fastest growth in electricity consumption across China last year as its economy continued to grow at a double-digit rate for a 24th consecutive year.
Tibet consumed 4.18 billion kilowatt hours of electricity in 2016, up 21.4 percent, according to an industry report.
The region achieved a gross domestic product of 115 billion yuan (17 billion U.S. dollars) in 2016, 11.5 percent up on 2015, according to the local annual legislative meeting held last week. The rate is nearly 5 percentage points higher than the national average.
Two electricity transmission lines, one from Qinghai and the other from Sichuan, were put into operation in 2012 and 2014.

Check Also

Will India win or lose?

By Our Reporter As the constitution amendment bill has been tabled in the parliament, a …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017,People's Review, All Rights Reserved