Sunrise Bank appoints Prabhu Capital as issue manager

Sunrise Bank Ltd has appointed Prabhu Capital Ltd (PBL) as its sales and issue manager for an upcoming rights issue.
According to a press release issued by the bank, it is floating shares to its shareholders in a 30% rights issue. Sunrise Bank CEO Ratna Raj Bajracharya and PBL General Manager Shanker Prasad Kalikota signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on behalf of their respective institutions for the rights issue, the bank said.

