Special offer to Chandragiri Hills

Heavy discount on the fare of cable car has been offered to pilgrims travelling to the Bhaleshwor temple on Chandragiri hill every Monday of Magh. The Chandra Hills limited announced that the first 108 pilgrims can avail the use of the cable car at Rs 108 only.

This offer is offered to any of the first 108 pilgrims every Monday in the month on Magh. According to this offer one person can buy one ticket only.