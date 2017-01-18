Rawal’s information

By Our Reporter

Former DPM and former minister Bhim Rawal was informed through his sources that the Indians have planned to destabilize Nepal by using some Tarai centric parties along with some armed forces in Tarai districts.

Rawal, senior UML leader, is learnt to have briefed this information to the UML leaders and also to President Vidya Bhandary.

President Bhandary conveyed this information to Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal and Dahal finally stated that it was a false information.

This is not a new design of India. Some Tarai centric leaders are found saying that there will be bloodbath in Tarai districts if the constitution is not amended. They are also saying that their bottom-line is two provinces in Tarai covering all Tarai districts from Mechi to Mahakali. Unless this mission is fulfilled, the Tarai centric parties’ agitation will continue.

Understandably, India wants to develop the Tarai districts as buffer zone. As there lacks natural resources, India will fund the Tarai provinces and keep the two provinces under the Indian grip. To fulfill her interests, India may initiate free Tarai movement demanding separate nation.