NMB Bank gives a drone to MTPD

NMB Bank, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), presented a drone to Metropolitan Traffic Police Division (MTPD) in an effort to strengthen the technical resources of MTPD.

Upendra Poudyal, CEO of NMB Bank, handed over the drone to Prakash Aryal, DIG of MTPD, the bank said in a press release. “The handover program was followed by a demonstration of the drone,” it added.

Speaking on the occasion, Poudyal said: “The bank is hopeful that the drone will support MTPD in the commendable work that they have been doing in standardizing traffic rules and systems at par with international norms.”

NMB in ASBA System

NMB Bank has received approval for providing Application Supported by Blocked Amount (ASBA) service to customers from Securities and Exchange Board of Nepal (Sebon).

The newly introduced system ensures that the applicant’s funds remain in his/her bank account till the shares are allotted, reads a press release issued by the bank.

“The mechanism requires the applicant to provide an authorization to block his/her application money in the bank account for subscribing to the IPO,” it adds. “His/her bank account will be debited only after the basis of allotment is finalized.

service forms a part of the bank’s ongoing efforts to enhance customers’ experience with the bank.”