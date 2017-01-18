Nepal-China joint venture airline starts operations in two new destinations

KATHMANDU, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) — Himalaya Airlines, a China-Nepal joint venture airline company announced on Tuesday it would fly to two destinations, Kuala Lumpur and Yangon, in its scheduled flights as it is receiving its second aircraft.

Currently, the airlines has been conducting scheduled flights operations to Doha, Qatar and Colombo, Sri Lanka from Kathmandu since last year with its one aircraft.

The company said that it will welcome new aircraft, Airbus 320-214, by the end of January 2017 which will help it to extend its air service in other routes.

According to the plan, the airlines will launch scheduled flights on the Kathmandu-Kuala Lumpur-Kathmandu route with a weekly frequency of five flights from Feb. 10, whereas flights to Yangon, Myanmar will be conducted twice a week from Feb. 24.

With addition of new destinations, the airlines said it has strengthened Nepal’s connectivity in Asian, according to a press release.