Manibabu no more

By Our Reporter

Pioneer journalist, editor of the Samaj vernacular daily, ManirajUpadhaya (Manibabu), 94, passed away on 11 January in the evening due to sudden cardiac arrest. He was rushed to SahidGangalal Hospital, where, he was declared dead.

His last rites were performed at the PashupatiAaryaghat on 12 January.

People’s Review family prays to the Almighty for eternal peace of the departed soul and extends heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved family.