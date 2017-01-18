Wednesday , January 18 2017
Manibabu no more

1 hour ago

By Our Reporter
Pioneer journalist, editor of the Samaj vernacular daily, ManirajUpadhaya (Manibabu), 94, passed away on 11 January in the evening due to sudden cardiac arrest. He was rushed to SahidGangalal Hospital, where, he was declared dead.
His last rites were performed at the PashupatiAaryaghat on 12 January.
People’s Review family prays to the Almighty for eternal peace of the departed soul and extends heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved family.

