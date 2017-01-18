Late Govinda Biyogi remembered

By Our Reporter

2 Magh (15 January) was observed as the Govinda Biyogi memorial day by the Editors’ Society of Nepal (ESON) by organizing a program here.

Eleven years ago, on the same day, senior journalist Govinda Biyogi, founding chairman of ESON passed away at the ESON office while chairing a meeting. Since then, ESON is organising Biyogi Memorial Day.

UML leader Pradeep Gyawali, Maoist Center leader Pampha Bhushal and NC leader and also DPM and Home Minister BimilendraNidhi, former president of the Federation of Nepalese JournalistsDr Suresh Acharya and FNJ president Dr Mahendra Bista recalled contribution of Biyogi, editor of the Matribhoomi vernacular weekly for introducing multiparty democracy, guaranteeing press freedom and human rights in the country. The function was chaired by ESON chairman PuruRishal.

At the function, Minister Nidhihonoured journalist Prashant Aryal with Govinda Biyogi Journalism Prizeand late Gopal Gotame with Govinda Biyogi Special Journalism Prize. Widow of late journalist Gotamehad received the prize.

Similarly, three media persons, Prakash Man Singh, Kalyani Rimal and RK Manandhar were honoured for their outstanding contribution in the field of journalism.