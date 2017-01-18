KMC honors Ncell as highest advertisement tax payer

The Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) has honored Ncell for contributing highest amount of advertisement tax in the last Fiscal Year 2015/16.

Minister for Federal Affairs and Local Development, Hitraj Pandey, awarded a letter of appreciation to Mahendra Bhattachan, security director of Ncell, amid a function.

The program was organized to unveil KMC’s budget, policy and programs approved by the 29th meeting of KMC Council.

The letter of appreciation reads: “Ncell has been honored for its remarkable contribution in the development of the metropolitan city by making contribution of highest amount of advertisement tax for 2015/16.”

In the Fiscal Year 2015/16, KMC mobilized Rs 41.7 million as advertisement tax. “One-third of the contribution was made by Ncell,” Ncell said in a statement. “Ncell has been felicitated by the government several times as top taxpayer and top income taxpayer.”

As per the latest details from the Nepal Telecommunications Authority (NTA), Ncell has 14.3 million subscribers.