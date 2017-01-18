IME- at the top of Mt. Vinson in Antarctica

Mountaineer, Mr. Sanjay Pandit has successfully scaled Mount Vinson of Antarctica on 4th January 2017 and carried the flag with the logo of IME at the top. Mr. Sanjay Pandit is a Nepali Mountaineer and athlete who has already climbed highest mountains in six continents of the world including Mt Everest along with other mountains above 8,000 meters including Mt Manaslu, Mt Elbrus of Europe and Mt Fuji of Japan.