Citizens Bank EMV card

Citizens Bank International Limited has introduced chip-based EMV card with effect from Magh, 2073. Customers having Visa debit and credit cards will now be issued chip-based EMV cards compulsorily upon their expiration.

Citizens Bank has introduced EMV chip cards as part of its security and risk mitigation measures for electronic payment and transactions. EMV, a global standard for credit and debit payment cards, is based on chip card technology taking its name from the card schemes Europay, MasterCard, and Visa (EMV). Existing card holders of the bank can also convert their magnetic stripe-based cards to chip-based cards upon paying a nominal fee, a press statement issued by the bank said.

Citizens Bank International Ltd. has been providing banking services to over 5 lakh customers. The bank has 58 branches, 97 branchless banking counters, and 53 ATM centers all over Nepal.