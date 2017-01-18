Chinese and Nepali think tanks pledge to work in sync

By Sharachchandra Bhandary

With a view to further strengthen cooperation between the Chinese and Nepali think-tanks-institutions and enhance bilateral relation to a newer height, a two-day “China-Nepal Think Tank Conference 2017” concluded in capital yesterday.

The conference was jointly organized by Xinhua News Agency, Kathmandu Bureau and Nepal Study Centre at Hebei University of Economics and Business of China was inaugurated by former Prime Minister and Chairman of the CPN UML K.P Sharma Oli amidst the presence of senior political leaders from Nepal and scholars/experts from China.

During the two-day event, experts from China and Nepal shared their ideas on various issues including political parties’ role in Sino-Nepal relationship, role of media in cementing friendly cooperation between Nepal and China, the One Belt One Road Initiative introduced by the Chinese leadership, China-India –Nepal trilateral partnership as well as Economic and Cultural Corridor (CINECC). They also pledged to work together in bolstering the cordial relations.

Addressing the conference the former prime minister said that Nepal had always adhered to ‘One China’ policy irrespective of frequent changes in the government. “The government has changed in Nepal six months ago. But Nepal and Nepali people won’t allow any elements to jeopardize friendly relations between the two countries,” Oli said.

Oli, who signed landmark agreement with China during his visit to northern neighbor as Prime Minister in March 2016, said that he was worried over slow implementations of those agreements. “Implementation of those agreements may be at the slow pace but it is inevitable that they should be implemented. This is what Nepal and Nepali people want,” he said warning that some elements may not be willing to implement those deals. “But, the desire of Nepalese to implement those deals is far stronger than hidden desires of some who don’t want to implement them.”

Chairman of Rastriya Prajatantra Party and Former Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Kamal Thapa praised Nepal-China relation by saying that it has always been “cordial, cooperative, marked with mutual trust and friendship” and ‘trouble-free most of the times.” Nepal has firm, steady and stable relation with China, he said. “Nepal has no contentious issues with China.”

Thapa said that while charting new framework of China-Nepal relation, Nepal should consider three key factors: massive socio-economic changes of China, emergence of China and India as global powerhouses and the prospects to be brought by China initiated OBOR Initiative.

Nepali Congress Central Committee Member Gururaj Ghimire extolled the agreements the government of KP Oli had signed with China in March, 2016. “But, none of this will work unless we keep our house in order.” Ghimire said that Nepal China relation is inviolable. “No force can shake the Nepal-China relation,” he said.

Sanghiya Samjabadi Party leader Shivajee Yadav recalled the role of China during the unrest after the constitution promulgation in September, 2015. “China did not interfere in Nepal affairs at that time. It respected Nepal’s sovereignty. We are thankful to China,” he said.

Naya Shankti Central Committee Member Hisila Yami pointed out the need to focus on economic diplomacy for “political diplomacy is being replaced by economic diplomacy worldwide.”

Huang Youyi, Secretary General, International Advisory Board of The Chahar Institute, responded by saying that China is reliable friend of Nepal. “Nepal is China’s special friend,” he said, adding “We will build a mechanism to implement what you have initiatedWang Donghong spoke on “China’s Tibet and understanding between Peoples in China-Nepal Friendly Relations”. He said that Tibet is the foundation of Nepal China relation. He shed light on the fact that China was the first fifth country to establish relation with Nepal. This is why Nepal China relations are special, he said.