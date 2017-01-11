Will the cash-crunched nation be able to manage 719 local units?

By Our Reporter

The government has received the report submitted by the Local Body Restructuring Commission (LBRC), Earlier, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal was hesitating to receive the report. As a result, LBRC chairman Balananda Poudel had to wait for two weeks to get appointment with the prime minister.

In the report it submitted to the government on Friday had recommended creating 719 local units in total. Earlier in July, the LBRC had recommended creating 565 units which was strongly opposed by the Nepali Congress.

PM Dahal accepted the report by keeping his two deputies—Bimalendra Nidhi and Krishna bahadur Mahara in two sides while Minister for Federal Affairs and Local Development Hitraj Pandey received the report on behalf of the government amid a special programme organized by Prime Minister Office and the Council of Ministers.

The report has recommended four metropolitan cities across the country, while 12 sub-metropolitan cities, 241 municipalities and 462 village units (Gaunpalika) while the number of wards will be 6,553.

However, the number of local units looks large and managing them will be an expensive venture. When the nation has to depend on foreign aid to pay the existing employees, it will need more funds to pay additional 7000 staff as the government is planning to appoint at least one officer for each ward.

Above all, the report may not be acceptable to all when the Madhes-based parties have already opposed its formation and recommendation.

As the size of the Gaun Palikas will be big, the ,locals will be quarreling to have the Gaun Palika offices in their localities.