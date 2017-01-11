Will India win or lose?

By Our Reporter

As the constitution amendment bill has been tabled in the parliament, a question has been raised that whether India will win or lose this time!. UML leaders believe that the present amendment proposal is not to serve the interests of the Tarai community but to serve the interests of the Indian bosses of the leaders of the present coalition government.

Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal and NC president Sher Bahadur Deuba believe that the constitution amendment proposal tabled in the parliament will be endorsed by two thirds majority in the parliament. They even believe that UML and even KP Sharma Oli will cast vote in favour of the amendment.

According to a source in the Madheshi Front, the Lainchour Durwar is confident that once the bill is tabled, it will be endorsed by the parliament.

Will UML split?

Some Madheshi leaders are even predicting that the Lainchour Durwar is even prepared to manage floor crossing of the UML MPs, otherwise, UML may see a split once again. The Lainchour Durwar calculation is that the UML MPs representing Tarai constituencies may come to vote for the amendment.

According to the leaders from the establishment group, RPP and the party led by Bijaya Gachhadar will also vote for amendment. There is need of five more votes to reach two-thirds majority which can be managed even through the horse-trading, they say.