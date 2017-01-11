The Dov Simens’ two-day film school this Jan

The Dov Simens’ 2 day Film School will be held on January 22–23 at Nepal Tourism Board.

The Dov Simens’ 2 Day Film School is considered one of the most successful filmmaking workshops in the world. Dov has conducted this workshop in 34 countries .The Kathmandu School of Cinema and the US Embassy, Kathmandu are presenting it, here in Nepal.

The workshop will take show out of the show business and focus on the business. Students will be taught how they can create and sell stories within a limited budget. This workshop can be fruitful for Nepal and Nepali film industry. Nepal has the location, talent but limited resources and Nepali films are rarely played internationally.

At a press conference, Dov said, “From this workshop Nepali film industry will learn to go global.” Dov will be teaching Nepali students and filmmakers the technique of selling their art globally and ways to represent their film in international film festivals like Cannes and Sundance. Students will be further taught about screen writing, editing, shooting, marketing, distributing and many more.

Quentin Tarantino, Guy Ritchie, Christopher Nolan, Spike Lee, Will Smith and Spike Lee and George Clooney had previously attended this workshop of Dov Simens.

Naresh Kumar KC, previous student of Simens said, “His workshop taught me to make film utilizing my resources. This workshop will mainly focus on how a filmmaker with minimal budget can take their art to the global market.”

The cost of the two-day workshop is Rs 6,000 and is open to everyone from established filmmaker to the students new to filmmaking.